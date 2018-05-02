Mayor welcomes “Golden Girl” Alfiya Pathan at Nagpur Railway Station

Nagpur: Following her maiden gold medal win at AIBA World Youth Boxing Championships at Kielce in Poland, Nagpur girl Alfiya Khan on Monday reached the Orange city. To welcome Alfiya, Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) had organised a special programme at the Nagpur Railway Station.

Mayor Dayashankar Tiwari himself greeted Alfiya and welcomed her on Nagpur Railway Station. Tiwari also felicitated her coach Ganesh Purohit. Sports Chairman Pramod Tabhane was also present on this occasion.

All the Covid protocols were strictly followed during the programme.



