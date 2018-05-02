Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Mon, Apr 26th, 2021

    Mayor welcomes “Golden Girl” Alfiya Pathan at Nagpur Railway Station

    Nagpur: Following her maiden gold medal win at AIBA World Youth Boxing Championships at Kielce in Poland, Nagpur girl Alfiya Khan on Monday reached the Orange city. To welcome Alfiya, Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) had organised a special programme at the Nagpur Railway Station.

    Mayor Dayashankar Tiwari himself greeted Alfiya and welcomed her on Nagpur Railway Station. Tiwari also felicitated her coach Ganesh Purohit. Sports Chairman Pramod Tabhane was also present on this occasion.

    All the Covid protocols were strictly followed during the programme.


