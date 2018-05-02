COVID-19: Nagpur sees 691 fresh cases, eight deaths

Nagpur: As many as 691 people tested positive for novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nagpur District on Tuesday, besides, the virus borne disease also claimed eight lives in the day. With the latest development the total numbers of cases have rose to 1,44,534 and sum of 4,291 persons have succumbed due to pandemic.

Out of the total positive cases, two cases were reported from outside the district, 138 were reported from rural areas while the sum of 551 were registered from Nagpur city alone. Meanwhile, from the total deaths, 5 were reported from Nagpur city, two from outside the district and one from the rural areas.

After the fresh updates, the total active cases in the city now stand at 6,468 including asymptomatic cases advised for home isolation.

With 477 recoveries in the day, the cumulative number of recovered cases rose to 1,33,775 (including home isolation recoveries). The recovery rate stands at 92.56%.