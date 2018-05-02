COVID-19: Nagpur sees 43 fresh positive cases, total crosses 1000-mark

Nagpur: The Second Capital City of Nagpur witnessed another spike in COVID-19 cases on Monday. With 43 more persons testing corona positive, the total number of cases crossed the 1000-mark. Nagpur has now 1034 cases of the deadly virus.

Out of the 43 new cases, 20 samples were tested at NEERI lab, 10 at AIIMS and 9 at Mayo Hospital. The report of five patients out of 10 from AIIMS and four from private labs had come on late Sunday evening itself. Out of the positive cases on Monday, nine samples were from Rajnagar quarantine centre. These include seven from Naik Talav Bangladesh and two from Chandramani Nagar. Two quarantined SRPF jawans tested positive from RPTS centre.

Other positive cases include 3 from Ravibhavan quarantine centre, one Aryanagar, one from Rameshwari-based Jhandiwala Layout, and one positive patient hailed from Hudkeshwar Road-based Sawarbandhe Hall. Out of 20 positive samples at NEERI, the patients hailed from Pachpaoli, Hotel Orient Grand and Hotel Pride quarantine centres.

Samples of five persons quarantined at VNIT centre, four in Naik Talav and one in Narsala tested positive at AIIMS on Sunday. In the late Monday evening development, samples of four patients from Umrigram, Jaitala, Ridhora Katol and Itwari tested positive at a private lab.