Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Jun 15th, 2020

    COVID-19: Nagpur sees 43 fresh positive cases, total crosses 1000-mark

    Nagpur: The Second Capital City of Nagpur witnessed another spike in COVID-19 cases on Monday. With 43 more persons testing corona positive, the total number of cases crossed the 1000-mark. Nagpur has now 1034 cases of the deadly virus.

    Out of the 43 new cases, 20 samples were tested at NEERI lab, 10 at AIIMS and 9 at Mayo Hospital. The report of five patients out of 10 from AIIMS and four from private labs had come on late Sunday evening itself. Out of the positive cases on Monday, nine samples were from Rajnagar quarantine centre. These include seven from Naik Talav Bangladesh and two from Chandramani Nagar. Two quarantined SRPF jawans tested positive from RPTS centre.

    Other positive cases include 3 from Ravibhavan quarantine centre, one Aryanagar, one from Rameshwari-based Jhandiwala Layout, and one positive patient hailed from Hudkeshwar Road-based Sawarbandhe Hall. Out of 20 positive samples at NEERI, the patients hailed from Pachpaoli, Hotel Orient Grand and Hotel Pride quarantine centres.

    Samples of five persons quarantined at VNIT centre, four in Naik Talav and one in Narsala tested positive at AIIMS on Sunday. In the late Monday evening development, samples of four patients from Umrigram, Jaitala, Ridhora Katol and Itwari tested positive at a private lab.

    Trending In Nagpur
    NT Impact: Finally ‘online classes’ banned in Nagpur, no walk-ins too!
    NT Impact: Finally ‘online classes’ banned in Nagpur, no walk-ins too!
    COVID-19: Nagpur sees 43 fresh positive cases, total crosses 1000-mark
    COVID-19: Nagpur sees 43 fresh positive cases, total crosses 1000-mark
    Two vehicle lifters held in Yashodhara Nagar
    Two vehicle lifters held in Yashodhara Nagar
    Truck with goods stolen in Wadi
    Truck with goods stolen in Wadi
    Streets flooded, power cuts as Nagpur battered by heavy downpour
    Streets flooded, power cuts as Nagpur battered by heavy downpour
    बेसा के पोद्दार इंटरनेशनल स्कूल के खिलाफ पालकों का फूटा गुस्सा, किया जबरदस्त प्रदर्शन
    बेसा के पोद्दार इंटरनेशनल स्कूल के खिलाफ पालकों का फूटा गुस्सा, किया जबरदस्त प्रदर्शन
    Parents stage ‘No School, No Fees’ protest at Podar International School at Besa
    Parents stage ‘No School, No Fees’ protest at Podar International School at Besa
    सनी जांगिड हत्याकांड में एक आरोपी गिरफ्तार तो 3 ने किया अजनी पुलिस स्टेशन में सरेंडर
    सनी जांगिड हत्याकांड में एक आरोपी गिरफ्तार तो 3 ने किया अजनी पुलिस स्टेशन में सरेंडर
    फर्जी मार्कशीट पर बने 1701 बेसिक शिक्षक बर्खास्त
    फर्जी मार्कशीट पर बने 1701 बेसिक शिक्षक बर्खास्त
    Youth killed as bike jumps speedbreaker at Rahate Colony
    Youth killed as bike jumps speedbreaker at Rahate Colony
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145
    0Shares
    0