Covid-19: Nagpur reports zero death on Second consecutive day, 16 new cases

Nagpur: Nagpur district on Friday again reported zero death attributed to novel Coronavirus (Covid-19). Though, the District Administration registered one death but it’s from outside the district.

The district reported 16 fresh novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and one fatalities in last 24-hours. In the day, total 115 people successfully recovered from the virus borne disease, taking the numbers of cumulative recovered to 4,66,703.

It is pertinent to mention that death toll in second wave of novel Covid- 19 hit the zero mark in city on Thursday, said Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) that shared the good news and boosted the mood on eve of weekend.

The positive development had came after almost 130 days that were most traumatic for entire Nagpur city as a whole, as second wave proved to be quite disastrous. So many families have suffered irreparable loss as the mutant of virus wreaked havoc during last three months, beginning mid-March.

As per the official report, out of the total positive cases, eight were from rural areas and seven cases from Nagpur city alone while one case was reported from out of the district. While no death was reported in Nagpur district; one death was registered from outside the district.

With the latest update, the total number of cases has surged to 4,76,722 while the number of deaths rose to 9,017.

In the day 115 patients were successfully recovered from the virus borne disease taking the numbers of total recovered patients at 4,66,703. Following which recovery rate has improved to 97.90%.

After the fresh updates, the total active cases in the city now stand at 1,002 including asymptomatic cases.