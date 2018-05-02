    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, Jun 4th, 2021

    Hawkers stage protest against administration at Variety Chowk

    Nagpur: Expressing their anguish against the administration for not allowing them to run their businesses, the hawkers on Thursday staged a protest at Variety Chowk.

    Following the Maharashtra Government’s order, while the District Administration has allowed non-essential services to resume operations till 2 pm, hawkers at Sitabuldi markets have not received permission to operate their businesses.

    The lockdown-like restrictions have already taken a toll on our savings and apathy of administration has forced us towards starvation, hawkers have lamented.

