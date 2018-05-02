Covid-19: Nagpur reports more recoveries than fresh positive cases, deaths still concern

City detects 6,164 fresh cases, 88 deaths and 7,294 recoveries in last 24-hours

Nagpur: The district reported 6,164 fresh novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 88 fatalities in last 24-hours. In the day, total 7,294 successfully recovered from the virus borne disease. Taking the numbers of cumulative recovered to 3,22,693.

As per the official report, out of the total positive cases, 2,802 were from rural areas and 3,649 cases from Nagpur city alone while 10 cases were reported from out of the district. While out of total deaths, 39 were reported from Nagpur city, 10 deaths were registered from outside the district, while 39 casualties were reported from Nagpur rural.

With the latest update, the total number of cases has surged to 4,07,787 while the number of deaths rose to 7,388.

In the day 7,294 patients were successfully recovered from the virus borne disease taking the numbers of total recovered patients at 3,22,693. Following which recovery rate has improved to 79.38%.

After the fresh updates, the total active cases in the city now stand at 76,706 including asymptomatic cases advised for home isolation



