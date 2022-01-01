Cop saves life of 15-yr old boy who jumped into Ambazari Lake to commit suicide

Nagpur: In a swift action, a policeman saved the life of a 15-year old boy who had jumped into Ambazari Lake to commit suicide. The incident took place at 8.50 am on the very first day of New Year.

A team of Ambazari police was on patrol duty on Saturday, January 1. Around 8.50 am, the police team received a call from the Control Room that a person had jumped into Ambazari Lake behind Swami Vivekanand Smarak. Acting swiftly, the police team reached the spot in no time. On seeing a teenage boy struggling in the waters, Police Sepoy Ashish Jadhav jumped and pulled the boy out with the help of NMC employee Pritesh Tembhurne who was working nearby.

The boy whose life was saved has been identified as Rohit Raju Dongre (15), resident of Lane No. 5, Subhash Nagar. Later, Rohit was handed over to his father Raju Gorelal Dongre in the presence of Ambazari Senior PI Ashok Bagul.





Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar, Additional CP (North) Navinchandra Reddy, DCP Zone 2 Vinita Sahu, ACP Nilesh Palve commended the life-saving act by Sepoy Jadhav.