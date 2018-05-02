Covid-19 : Nagpur continues to register over 50 deaths in a day!

Nagpur: While Nagpur district continue to witness over 1000 fresh cases of novel Corona Virus (Covid-19) per day, the consecutive 50+ deaths have baffled District Administration. Nagpur district on Wednesday reported 51 deaths besides, registering 1291 fresh positive cases. This has taken the cumulative number of cases to 67,671.

With 51 patients succumbing to the deadly virus infection in a day, the toll surged to 2205. Of the total deaths, 1639 deaths have been reported from the city and 361 from rural and rest 205 from out of Nagpur, an official release said.

On Wednesday, 1,357 persons became free of the virus borne disease taking the cumulative number of recovered cases to 51912 (including 32,292 home isolation recoveries).