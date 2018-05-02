Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi passes away

New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi passed away on Wednesday. Earlier this month he was admitted to AIIMS in Delhi after he contracted coronavirus disease.

Following his swab samples returning positive for COVID-19 on September 11, the MP from Belagavi had requested all those who came in close contact with him in the last few days to monitor their health and get tested in case of any symptoms.

Union Ministers who have been detected with Covid-19 include, Home Minister Amit Shah, Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary, Ayush Minister Shripad Nayak, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, MoS for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal and Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Politicians mourn Suresh Angadi’s demise

Several politicians cutting across party lines condoled Angadi’s death. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh expressed pain to hear the demise of the union minister. “I remember the ever smiling Angadi-ji. Very pained at hearing this sad news”, he tweeted.

Expressing his condolences to Angadi’s family, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sambit Patra prayed for the ‘departed soul’.

Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy expressed shock over his colleague’s death. He termed Angadi’s demise as an unfathomable loss to the government.

“Shocked & Saddened by news of my MoS colleague, Shri Suresh Angadi ji’s passing away. It is an unfathomable loss to the Government, people of Karnataka & the Party. His selfless service during COVID19 is still vivid before our eyes. My condolences to his family. Om Shanti Folded hands,” Reddy tweeted.