Ambazari extortion case: Complainant Bhansali alleges threat calls

Nagpur: Nagpur: Dark clouds continue to hover over the murky Ambazari extortion case as both accused and complainant continue to level allegations against each other. Following the alleged suicide attempt by Lalchand Virbhav Motwani, one of the three accused, now complainant Pankaj Prafulkumar Bhansali in a press conference on Wednesday has alleged that he has been getting life threats over phone calls from unknown numbers.

“The accused Sameer Sharma, Lalchand Virbhav Motwani and, Rakesh Ranjan are known for their notorious activities. Owing to the support they draw from some of their contacts in media and politicians, they are leaving no stone unturned to harass me. I’ve bern getting life threats from unknown numbers,” Bhansali alleged in a press conference.

He also alleged that Ambazari police also seem to have avoided arresting notorious Sharma and his accomplices in the extortion case. It is likely to mention that the role of Ambazari police came under scanner after the cops deliberately tried not to move forward with the probe and acting in the right direction.

Few days back Lalchand Virbhav Motwani (32), one of three accused reportedly attempted suicide, claiming that he has been framed in this connection by the complainant, Bhansali (48), following a property dispute.

In his suicide note, Motwani who owns Sahil Opticals, has alleged that Bhansali had broken the shop agreement clause and was forcing me to move out. However, when Motwani resisted, Bhansali used his high-profile sources to frame him in an alleged extortion case. Following which he was left with no option but to take the extreme step.