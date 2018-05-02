Covid-19: Nagpur reports 76 fresh cases, 2 deaths, recovery rate at 97.86%

Nagpur: The district reported 76 fresh novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and two fatalities in last 24-hours. In the day, total 232 people successfully recovered from the virus borne disease, taking the numbers of cumulative recovered to 4,66,460.

As per the official report, out of the total positive cases, 30 were from rural areas and 43 cases from Nagpur city alone while one case was reported from out of the district. While out of total deaths, one was reported from Nagpur city, one death was registered from outside the district, while Nagpur rural continued to report zero death.

With the latest update, the total number of cases has surged to 4,76,651 while the number of deaths rose to 9,015.

In the day 232 patients were successfully recovered from the virus borne disease taking the numbers of total recovered patients at 4,66,460. Following which recovery rate has improved to 97.86%

After the fresh updates, the total active cases in the city now stand at 1,176 including asymptomatic cases.