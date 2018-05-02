    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Thu, Jun 17th, 2021
    Sports News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Check out India’s playing XI for WTC final

    India have opted to go with three fast bowlers and one specialist spinner in Ravichandran Ashwin for their World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand while spin bowling all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also made the cut.

    Seamers Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami were picked ahead of Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj for the one-off match at the Rose Bowl in Southampton which begins on Friday.

    Rishabh Pant will keep wickets, keeping Wriddhiman Saha out of the side while Hanuma Vihari also misses out.

    India team: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami

