    Published On : Thu, May 27th, 2021

    Covid-19: Nagpur reports 476 fresh Covid cases, 16 deaths, recovery rate at 96.21%

    Nagpur: The district reported 476 fresh novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 16 fatalities in last 24-hours. In the day, total 1,151 people successfully recovered from the virus borne disease, taking the numbers of cumulative recovered to 4,55,246.

    As per the official report, out of the total positive cases, 208 were from rural areas and 264 cases from Nagpur city alone while four cases were reported from out of the district. While out of total deaths, eight were reported from Nagpur city, four deaths were registered from outside the district, while four casualties were reported from Nagpur rural.

    With the latest update, the total number of cases has surged to 4,73,172 while the number of deaths rose to 8,854.

    In the day 1,154 patients were successfully recovered from the virus borne disease taking the numbers of total recovered patients at 4,55,246. Following which recovery rate has improved to 96.21%.

    After the fresh updates, the total active cases in the city now stand at 9,072 including asymptomatic cases advised for home isolation.

