Covid-19: Nagpur reports 4,033 fresh cases, 8 death; active cases at 23,701

Nagpur: The worrisome surge of novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) and Omicron continues to worry Nagpur Administration as the Second Capital of the State reported a whopping 4,033 fresh cases and seven death, in the last 24-hours. Nagpur City alone reported around 2,991 fresh Covid cases and five deaths. In the last 24-hours, 2,043 persons recovered from the virus borne disease.

Out of total cases, 4,033 cases were reported from Nagpur city while 909 cases were cropped up in Nagpur rural. 133 cases were reported from outside the district. While five casualties were reported in Nagpur city, two persons, from outside the district, had died of Covid-19 and one from Nagpur rural.

With the latest update, the cumulative positive cases reached 5,30,450 and the number of deaths rose to 10,162. The sum of 4,96,587 people have been successfully recovered from the virus borne disease.

The Covid recovery rate of Nagpur district dropped to 93.62% while active cases jumped to 23,701.





