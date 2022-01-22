DCP Lohit Matani reviews activities of 100 record criminals in Wadi

Nagpur: In a bid to take stock of their activities and provide them a chance of rehabilitation, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 1 Lohit Matani on Saturday paraded 100 record criminals at Wadi Police Station.

The DCP reviewed the activities of the criminals mostly indulged in body and property related offenses.

The interaction session consisted of filling criminals’ history sheets, knowing about their interaction with the witnesses and complainants, their present work and activities after getting bail from the Court.

DCP Matani also counseled them to behave well in the vicinity and also to stay away from illegal acts.





