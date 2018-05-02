    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    Published On : Sat, Oct 24th, 2020

    Covid-19: Nagpur reports 369 fresh cases, active cases at 5,593

    Nagpur: The Nagpur district on Saturday detected 369 fresh novel Corona Virus positive cases taking the cumulative number to 93424. Besides, 19 patinets succumbed to the virus borne disease.

    The sum of 469 persons recovered from the infection today. With this, the cumulative numbers of recovered patients has reached to 84,785 (including 45,178 home isolation recoveries).

    With 19 people succumbing to the infection in the day the death toll has now touched the 3,046 mark. From the total deaths 2,109 are reported from the city and 548 from rural and the rest 389 from out of Nagpur, an official release stated.

    After the fresh updates, a total of 5,593 patients are active in the city. The recovery rate now stands at 90.75%.

