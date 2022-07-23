ASI ends life by hanging at Nagpur Rural Police HQ

Advertisement

Nagpur: Sensation prevailed Nagpur Rural Police Heaqquuaters (HQ) on Saturday after an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) ended his life by hanging. The shocking incident has sent ripples across police circles in Second Capital of the State. The incident reported under Kapil Nagar Police Station.

The deceased has been identified as Shashi Shende.

Advertisement

According to police sources, Shende was going through some personal problems, the suicide could be aftermath of the same. However, no suicide note has been found yet, sources mentioned.

Kapil Nagar Police have sent body for autopsy and probing further.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement