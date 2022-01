Pratap Nagar ESR cleaning on Jan 17, Jaitala ESR on 18,

Trimurti Nagar on 19 & Laxminagar (New) on 20.

Nagpur: Every year Nagpur Municipal Corporation & Orange City Water (NMC-OCW) undertakes cleaning of storage Tanks i.e Elevated Service Reservoirs(ESR’s), Master Balancing Reservoirs(MBR’s) , Ground Service Reservoirs(GSR’s) and Sump Tanks. The Cleaning of the ESR’s plays a vital part in supplying good quality potable water to the citizens of Nagpur. Under this drive NMC-OCW has decided to clean Pratap Nagar ESR on Jan 17 (Monday) , Jaitala ESR on Jan 18 (Tuesday), Trimurti Nagar ESR on Jan 19 (Wednesday) and Laxminagar (New) ESR on Jan 20

The areas of the respective command areas which will be affected due to Tank cleaning are as follows:

Pratap Nagar ESR : 17.01.2022 (Monday)

Khamla Old Busti, Sindhi Colony, Venkatesh Nagar, Ganesh Colony,Milind Nagar, Pratap Nagar, Telecom nagar, Swavalambi nagar, Dindayal Nagar, LoksewaNagar, Agne Lyout, Pioneer Society Khamla, Trisharan Nagar, Jivan chhaya Nagar,sanchyani, Poonam vihar, Swaroop Nagar, Haware Layout, Ashok Colony, Gedam Layout,NIT layout, Bujbal Layout, Priyadarshni Nagar, Ingale

Jaitala ESR: 18.01.2022 (Tuesday)

Entire Jaitala Area, Ramabai Ambedkar nagar, Radhe Shyam Nagar, Orbital empire , DateLayout,Zade Layout, Pragya nagar, Sai Layout , Kabir nagar, Ekatmata Nagar.

Trimurty Nagar ESR: 19.01.2022: –

NIT layout, Bhamti, Priyadarshni Nagar,Sainath Nagar,Loksewa Nagar,Guddhe Layout,Ingleayout,Amar Asha Layout,Nita Society, Indraprashtra nagar,Fulsunge Layout,Perfect Society,Waghmare Layout, Bhende Layout,Dupare Layout,Patil Layout,Pannase Layout,ManishLayout,Shahane Layout,Pradhya Society,Paradise Socity,Mamta Society,HB Estste,SonegaonSlum,Shiv Vihar,Rahamat Nagar,Samatha Nagari,Meghdhoot Vila,JaibadhriNathSociety,Indraprashtra Layout,Gajanandham,Shiv Nagar Slum,Sahakar Nagar.

Laxminagar New: – 20.02.2022 (Thursday) :

Surendra Nagar, Dev Nagar, LIC Colony, Nargudkar Layout, Vikas Nagar, Damodar Society,Santaji Colony, Old Ajni, NIT Layout Ajni, Dhote Layout Ajni, Chunabhatti Ajni, Ambika Nagar, Borkute Wada Ajni, Prashant Nagar, Samarth Nagar, Sahkar Nagar, Rahul Nagar, GajananNagar, Hindusthan Colony wardha Road, Pragtisheel Colony, Rajiv Nagar, Priyanka Wadi,Part of Chatrapati Nagar, Navjivan Colony, Neeri Colony.

During the period of Cleaning there will not be any Tanker water supply to the area.

Hence the citizens residing in these areas are requested to make arrangements for temporary storage well in advance.

Details can be had from NMC-OCW Toll Free number 1800 266 9899.