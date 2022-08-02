Covid-19: Nagpur reports 212 fresh cases, active cases at 1,510

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Second Capital of the State detected 212 fresh Covid-19 cases and zero death on Tuesday. 267 persons have been successfully recovered in a day.

Out of total 212 cases, 79 cases were reported from Nagpur rural while 133 of them were from Nagpur city. No patients were found from outside the district.

A total of 2,583 samples (2,130 RT-PCR and 453 Rapid Antigen) were examined in the last 24-hours.

With the latest update, the number of active patients has risen to 1,510 (546 rural and 964 city).

