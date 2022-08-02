Craze for Designer, Stone and Fancy Rakhis as Nagpur markets deck up for Raksha Bandhan

Advertisement

Nagpur: For the first time after Corona, Raksha Bandhan festival will be celebrated without restrictions. As the festival is nine days away, the rush of shoppers has started to increase in the market to buy Rakhis of their choice. Fancy, pendant, stone, zardoji, lumba, dori etc. types of Rakhis are available in the market. Craze for Stone Rakhi is more among women. Rakhi business is likely to generate a turnover of around Rs 5 crore in Nagpur this year.

Last year due to Corona restrictions, Nagpurians celebrated the Raksha Bandhan festival in a subdued tone. Now after two years, the market is showing enthusiasm again. Sisters are flocking for shopping. Sponge and Fancy Stone Rakhis are gaining popularity this year. However, compared to the demand, Rakhis are available in less quantity in the market. There are 15 to 20 wholesale traders in Nagpur and the estimated number of retailers is more than 500.

The prices of Rakhi have increased by 10 to 15 percent due to a spike in transportation of raw materials due to fuel charges. Rakhis arrive in Nagpur from Ahmedabad, Mumbai and other parts of Gujarat. As the Rakhi business was in trouble for two consecutive years due to Corona, artisans turned to other works. So this year the manufacturers are experiencing shortage of artisans and it has affected the production.

Consumers are also preferring eco-friendly Rakhis while shopping. Traders also said that Bij Rakhi, which is environment-friendly, is attracting the attention of shoppers. Although the demand is high, the supply is currently low. Due to this, there is a huge shortage of Rakhis in the market. Stone Rakhi and children’s cartoon Rakhis, light Rakhis are gaining more popularity.

