Commercial LPG cylinder price cut by Rs 36

With this move, the commercial LPG cylinder will cost Rs 2,140.50 per unit, against its previous mark of Rs 2,176.50 per unit, in Nagpur

Nagpur: In a relief to consumers who are bearing the brunt of inflationary trends, state-owned oil marketing companies on Monday cut the price of commercial category 19-kg LPG cylinders. The cylinders, mainly used by small eateries, hotels, restaurants and other business establishments, saw a price cut of Rs 36 per unit. With this, the commercial category LPG cylinder will cost Rs 2,140.50 per unit, against its previous mark of Rs 2,176.50 per unit in Nagpur.

It is important to note that it is the second price cut in a span of less than 30 days. On July 6, the oil marketing companies had cut the price by Rs 8.50 per 19-kg cylinder. However, consumers said the price cut is very nominal. Interestingly, a LPG dealer confirmed that the consumption of commercial category cylinders has seen 15 to 20 per cent fall in recent times.

In the meantime, the oil marketing companies did not make any change in the price of domestic category 14.2 kg cylinders. Its price for the month of August is the same as it was in the last month Rs 1105.50. Apart from this, the subsidy component on it (Rs 40.10 per unit) also remained unchanged for the past three to four months. Normally, the oil marketing companies change the prices at the beginning of every month. But there were many instances when changes were made in between. In fact, there is a buzz in the air that the price of domestic category LPG cylinders may be altered within the next 7-8 days.

