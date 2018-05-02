Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, Jul 6th, 2021

    Covid-19: Nagpur reports 21 fresh cases, zero death, active cases at 157


    Nagpur: The Nagpur district on Tuesday reported 21 fresh cases and zero deaths attributed to novel Coronavirus (Covid-19). In the last 24 hours the district reported fewer recovered cases as compared to previous days.

    A total of 16 people successfully recovered from the virus borne disease, taking the numbers of cumulative recovered to 4,68,042.

    Out of total 21 new cases, 13 were from the city while eight belonged to the rural area. With the latest update, the total number of cases has surged to 4,77,230 while the number of deaths stands still at 9,031.

    After the fresh updates, the total active cases in the city now stand at 157 including asymptomatic cases. While the recovery rate of the district 98.07%.

    Trending In Nagpur
    मंगळवारी १९ प्रतिष्ठानांवर उपद्रव शोध पथकाची कारवाई
    मंगळवारी १९ प्रतिष्ठानांवर उपद्रव शोध पथकाची कारवाई
    अजब गजब स्पर्धा परीक्षा प्रशिक्षण, विद्यापीठाच्या भोगळ कारभारामुळे विद्याथ्र्याना बसतोय फटका
    अजब गजब स्पर्धा परीक्षा प्रशिक्षण, विद्यापीठाच्या भोगळ कारभारामुळे विद्याथ्र्याना बसतोय फटका
    स्मार्ट सिटी क्षेत्रात तयार होत आहे प्रकल्पग्रस्तांसाठी नवीन इमारती
    स्मार्ट सिटी क्षेत्रात तयार होत आहे प्रकल्पग्रस्तांसाठी नवीन इमारती
    हुडकेश्वर-नरसाळा पाणीपुरवठा योजनेसाठी मनपाचा ६३.०५ कोटीचा प्रकल्प
    हुडकेश्वर-नरसाळा पाणीपुरवठा योजनेसाठी मनपाचा ६३.०५ कोटीचा प्रकल्प
    कुष्ठरूग्ण व क्षयरुग्ण शोध मोहिम यशस्वीपणे राबवा – शिरीष पांडे
    कुष्ठरूग्ण व क्षयरुग्ण शोध मोहिम यशस्वीपणे राबवा – शिरीष पांडे
    डेल्टा प्लस वेरीअंटच्या पार्श्वभूमीवर नागरिकांनी कोविड त्रिसूत्रीचे पालन करावे -जिल्हाधिकारी
    डेल्टा प्लस वेरीअंटच्या पार्श्वभूमीवर नागरिकांनी कोविड त्रिसूत्रीचे पालन करावे -जिल्हाधिकारी
    Lt. Gen. Madhuri Kanitkar is new Vice Chancellor of MUHS
    Lt. Gen. Madhuri Kanitkar is new Vice Chancellor of MUHS
    Cesarean section-Just another mode…
    Cesarean section-Just another mode…
    2 from Rajasthan arrested for using unique modus operandi to seal from SBI ATMs in Nagpur
    2 from Rajasthan arrested for using unique modus operandi to seal from SBI ATMs in Nagpur
    नियम के बाहर दस्तावेज़ न माँगे शालाएँ प्रवेश समिति,निडर होकर पालक दस्तावेज़ प्रस्तुत करे
    नियम के बाहर दस्तावेज़ न माँगे शालाएँ प्रवेश समिति,निडर होकर पालक दस्तावेज़ प्रस्तुत करे
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145