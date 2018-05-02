Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, Jul 6th, 2021
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Governor prorogues monsoon session of Maha Legislature

    Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari prorogued the monsoon session of the state Legislature on Tuesday. State Legislative Assembly’s Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal read out the order of prorogation of the session, which began here on Monday.

    The winter session of the Legislature will begin from December 7 in Nagpur, Zirwal said. During the two-day session, the state Legislature passed two crucial resolutions, seeking removal of the Supreme Court-set 50 per cent cap on caste-based reservations in jobs and education, and asking the Centre to provide the 2011 Census data to the state.

    On Monday, the opening day of the two-day monsoon session witnessed high drama as 12 BJP MLAs were suspended from the Assembly for one year after the state government accused them of “misbehaving” with presiding officer Bhaskar Jadhav in the Speaker’s chamber.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Nitin Gadkari Becomes ‘Brand Ambassador’ of Khadi Prakritk Paint
    Nitin Gadkari Becomes ‘Brand Ambassador’ of Khadi Prakritk Paint
    खादी प्राकृतिक पेंट ग्रामीण अर्थव्यवस्था बदलणारा ठरेल : ना. गडकरी
    खादी प्राकृतिक पेंट ग्रामीण अर्थव्यवस्था बदलणारा ठरेल : ना. गडकरी
    33 kg ganja seized by Nagpur cops from toilet of Puri-Ahmedabad Exp
    33 kg ganja seized by Nagpur cops from toilet of Puri-Ahmedabad Exp
    सभी 106 विधायक निलंबित भी हों तो भी ओबीसी के लिए संघर्ष नहीं रुकेगा : फडणवीस
    सभी 106 विधायक निलंबित भी हों तो भी ओबीसी के लिए संघर्ष नहीं रुकेगा : फडणवीस
    5-year old boy, young girl killed in separate road mishaps in city
    5-year old boy, young girl killed in separate road mishaps in city
    Five armed goons arrested for creating terror in Laxmi Nagar
    Five armed goons arrested for creating terror in Laxmi Nagar
    घटस्फोटाची प्रकरणे समन्वय, सहकार्य, सकारात्मकतेतून सोडविली जावी : ना. गडकरी
    घटस्फोटाची प्रकरणे समन्वय, सहकार्य, सकारात्मकतेतून सोडविली जावी : ना. गडकरी
    NVCC felicitates Gadkari for bringing retail, wholesale trade under MSME
    NVCC felicitates Gadkari for bringing retail, wholesale trade under MSME
    Having lost their way, two goons land into Mankapur police custody
    Having lost their way, two goons land into Mankapur police custody
    भंडारा: ट्रेन के जरिए गांजे की तस्करी , टॉयलेट की छत में मिले 33 किलो गांजा भरे पैकेट
    भंडारा: ट्रेन के जरिए गांजे की तस्करी , टॉयलेट की छत में मिले 33 किलो गांजा भरे पैकेट
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145