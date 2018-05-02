“Even if all 106 MLAs are suspended for OBC quota, we will continue our fight”: Fadnavis

Nagpur: The former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition in State Assembly Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday thundered that even if BJP’s 106 MLAs are suspended for OBC reservation, the party will continue its fight. “For OBCreservation, we don’t care if we are suspended for five years or one year,” he asserted.

Speaking to the media after BJP’s 12 MLAs were suspended by the Assembly Speaker accusing them of “misbehaving” with Presiding Officer Bhaskar Jadhav in the Speaker’s chamber on Monday.

“The government has created a story out of the incident and suspended our 12 MLAs. Our MLAs didn’t abuse the Speaker. There were some heated arguments but the party’s senior member Ashish Shelar, on behalf of all MLAs, apologised to the Speaker in-Chair Bhaskar Jadhav. Later, the government came up with a plan to suspend our MLAs. But I want to make it clear that, even if our 12 or 106 MLAs are suspended for OBC reservation, we will continue our fight. For OBCreservation, we don’t care if we are suspended for five years or one year,” Fadnavis declared.

The suspended MLAs include Dr Sanjay Kute, Ashish Shelar, Abhimanyu Pawar, Girish Mahajan, Atul Bhatkhalkar, Harish Pimple, Jaikumar Rawal, Yogesh Sagar, Narayan Kuche, Bunty Bhangdiya, Parag Alvani and Ram Satpute. Former Maharashtra CM and Leader of Opposition, Devendra Fadnavis however denied the misconduct and had stated that the opposition would boycott the house proceedings. Fadnavis further stated that the move to suspend the BJP MLAs was an attempt to reduce the number of opposition benches. The BJP has remarked that the suspension would affect the party’s strength in the assembly for the election of the speaker which is due to happen during the monsoon session.