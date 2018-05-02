Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Covid-19: Nagpur reports 20 fresh cases, zero death, active cases at 150

    Nagpur: The Nagpur district on Thursday reported 20 fresh cases and zero deaths attributed to novel Coronavirus (Covid-19). In the last 24-hours, 25 people successfully recovered from the virus borne disease, taking the numbers of cumulative recovered to 4,68,089.

    Out of total 20 new cases, 16 were from the city while four belonged to the rural area. With the latest update, the total number of cases has surged to 4,77,270 while the number of deaths stands still at 9,031.

    After the fresh updates, the total active cases in the city now stand at 150 including asymptomatic cases. While the recovery rate of the district 98.08%.

