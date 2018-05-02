PODAR WORLD SCHOOL CELEBRATES VIRTUAL FOUNDATION DAY

Recently, Podar World School, Nagpur, celebrated 11th foundation day with great enthusiasm and zeal. The event was conducted online. The entire

school participated wholeheartedly towards the success of this grand event.

The programme began with lamp-lighting ceremony. Honrable chairman of PWS blessed the occasion. In his address he said that “Parents are our

partners in this wonderful journey to achieve 21st century skills that children need”. The triumph was made possible by the relentless efforts of principal Mrs Bhavana Dongardive. Principal of PWS gave motivational speech which enlightened and encouraged the students. The dazzling dances performed by student from grade 1 to 10 made the event fabulous. The dances of Podar Jambo Kids were unique and made audience on the edge of their seat.

Songs were mesmerizing. Bundle of joy, success stories and the illuminating journey of staff were most provoking events. It was indeed a feast of

spectacular display of talent and fervour.

At the end of the event, the Covid Safety tag lines given by school students were displayed. Foundation day program were concluded with national

anthem. Vote of thanks was proposed by Ms. Angelina Ampolo.