TEAM OCHRI reconstructs shattered face of Policeman

One may recollect that around 2 months back, one 33-year-old police jawan was brought by Gadchiroli Police in a Critical condition to Nagpur based Orange City Hospital & Research Institute owned by Ravi Nair Hospitals

Private Limited with history of accidental firearm injury on neck passing through face and head. On examination; he has Firearm Entry wound at neck which passed through internal fascial structures, tongue, palate, left orbit

and exited from forehead just above the medial half of brow gruesomely shattering total face.

Provisional Diagnosis was Alleged history of Firearm Injury on face with complex multiple facial fractures with Left eye injury with Head Injury. He was taken for emergency surgical management and after stabilization underwent First session of complex supra major reconstruction surgery of 8 hours. Subsequently he underwent multiple surgical sessions for facial reconstruction of soft tissue & bone. Cosmetic artificial eyeball was inserted in Left enucleated socket to restore his facial appearance. At present he is walking, speaking and doing his daily routine work schedule.

Multidisciplinary OCHRI Surgeons TEAM namely Dr. Darshan Rewanwar- Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Palak Jaiswal Neuro Surgeon, Dr. Abhay Agashe- Ophthalmologist Dr. D. Kane- General Surgeon and Dr. Siddharth Saoji- ENT Surgeon performed varied complex surgeries. Apart from above consultants he was comprehensively treated by Dr. Rajesh Atal- Critical Care Physician, Dr. Hemant Waghmare- Physician. Dr. Nishikant Lokhande, Dr. Manish Agarwal & Dr.

Saurabh Jaiswal- Radiologists, Dr. Milind Pande- Pathologist. Dr. Smita Harkare, Dr. Neeta Deshpande, Dr. Anita Pande – TEAM ANESTHESIA, Dr. Atul Dekate- Physiotherapist and Dr. Ninad Gawande- Medico-legal Consultant.

24×7 stationed specialist Intensivist Cover was provided by Dr. Mohit Gharpure, Dr. Akshay Burlawar, Dr. Suchita Naik and Dr. Rajashree Kapkar who led clinical assistants Dr. Aves Hasan, Dr. Kushal Narnawre, Dr. Nilesh

Pidhekar, Dr. Akash Jaiswal and Dr. Dhananjay Chafle backed by OT, CCU and Ward nursing & paramedical TEAM. Dr. Anit Prakash- Incharge Wards and Dr. Kavita Dhurve- SMO Incharge Surgery backed them.

Shri.Udaybhaskar Nair-NAIRSONS Chairman complimented TEAM OCHRI and said that, “This gunshot victim whom at first instance all felt will not pull through has returned to routine life. No words to express the happiness on

observing such realization of our hospital’s mission i.e. Saving lives, Saving families.”

Recently he came for follow-up, expressed his gratitude towards TEAM OCHRI and said that, “I will be grateful to Orange City Hospital & all doctors for giving me new lease of life. This second birth of mine is only possible due

to hard and dedicated work of Specialists, nursing and housekeeping staff. Dr. Darshan Rewanwar has aesthetically reconstructed my shattered face to normal and Dr. Palak Jaiswal wonderfully did my brain surgery.”

At the outset he was felicitated by Dr. Usha Nair- RNHPL Managing Director for the complete faith shown. Prominently present were Dr. Vidya Nair- RNHPL Vice Chairman, Dr. Anup Marar- OCHRI Director, Dr. Darshan Rewanwar- Plastic Surgeon Dr. Abhay Agashe- Eye Surgeon, Dr. Smita Harkare- Anesthetist, Dr. Suchita Naik- Intensivist and Dr. Noorul Ameen- Medical Superintendent, OCHRI.