Covid-19: Nagpur reports 140 fresh cases, active patients near 1000-mark

Nagpur: The Second Capital of the State detected 140 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday. Again, no death has been reported in the Nagpur district and 115 persons have been successfully recovered in a day.

Out of total 140 cases, 30cases were reported from Nagpur rural while 110 of them were from Nagpur city. No patients were found from outside the district.

A total of 1,745 samples (1,370 RT-PCR and 375 Rapid Antigen) were examined in the last 24-hours.

With the latest update, the number of active patients has risen to 967 (273 rural and 694 city).

