Power generation dips drastically in Maharashtra: Report

Nagpur: Power generation in thermal power plants of Maharashtra State Electricity Generation Company Limited (MahaGenco) has dipped below 50 per cent of its installed capacity of 10,170 MW due to inadequate supply and alleged low quality of coal stock coming from mines, according to a report in the media.

On Wednesday afternoon, the total generation from seven thermal stations was just 3818 MW. Fortunately, the demand currently in the State is quite low and so despite low generation no one complained about the matter. However, for the power sector officials at the seven thermal power plants the dwindling coal stock is adding to their worries. Total production of MahaGenco from all sources, including hydro and gas plus feed from private plants is about 11,419 MW while State’s demand is hovering around 16,792. The balance 5,373 MW is being fulfilled by drawing power from the Central quota, the report said.

The report further said that apart from inadequate coal stock, the raw material coming to thermal power plants is of very low quality and this has affected total plant load factor. Due to heavy rains throughout the State at present the demand for power is quite stable. Once the rains pause the demand is likely to soar and that would test the MahaGenco’s ability to jack-up the generation at a short notice.

