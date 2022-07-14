Relief to people of Maharashtra as Petrol-Diesel prices cut

Advertisement

In a first major decision of the newly installed government, the Cabinet today with Eknath Shinde as Chief Minister and Devendra Fadnavis as Deputy Chief Minister, has decided to reduce the Petrol and Diesel prices by Rs five and three respectively. When the Government took over the reins, it was announced on June 30 itself that prices will be cut thereby providing a great relief to vehicles users and the the financial burden on State Exchequer will be estimated to be Rs 6000 crores.

During the regime of the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray, it was blaming the centre for not reducing VAT on these two fuel produce and the Opposition led by BJP was accusing it of not reducing prices. Anyway at a time when prices of essential commodities including grains, oil, vegetables are rising day by day and people are complaining of rising inflation, this price cut on Petrol and Diesel will be a relief to some extent.,

In a second decision which is indeed a reversal of MVA government decision, the State Government today restored the +Emergency Pension+ to those who were arrested the jailed during the 1975 National Emergency imposed by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

When BJP shared power with Shiv Sena from 2014 to 2019, the State government had sanctioned pension to these jailed workers and leaders, mostly from Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh or Jan Sangh, the previous name of BJP. But when Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP combine formed the Government in 2019, they abolished the Emergency Pension, forthwith.

Since Congress was ruling the Country in 1975, it was bound to defend the decision of Gandhi in clamping Emergency and accordingly scratched the Pension scheme. which was justified by them. It was also said the Pension will be given again once the BJP comes to power again.

NDA Presidential nominee Draupadi Murmu was today accorded a grand reception today,on her arrival in Mumbai to meet the voters (both MPS and MLAs) by BJP and other NDA partners.Union Minister for Road Transport and Highway, Nitin Gadkari was assigned the responsibility of hosting herself while Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other Union Ministers like Piyush Goel were also present.

… Joseph Rao- Senior Journalist

