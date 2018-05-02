Covid-19: Nagpur reports 134 fresh cases, 8 deaths, recovery rate at 97.44%

Nagpur: The district reported 134 fresh novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and eight fatalities in last 24-hours. In the day, total 430 people successfully recovered from the virus borne disease, taking the numbers of cumulative recovered to 4,63,723.

As per the official report, out of the total positive cases, 77 were from rural areas and 54 cases from Nagpur city alone while three cases were reported from out of the district. While out of total deaths, five were reported from Nagpur city, three deaths were registered from outside the district, while Nagpur rural once again registered zero death.

With the latest update, the total number of cases has surged to 4,75,926 while the number of deaths rose to 8,967.

In the day 430 patients were successfully recovered from the virus borne disease taking the numbers of total recovered patients at 4,63,723. Following which recovery rate has improved to 97.44%.

After the fresh updates, the total active cases in the city now stand at 3,236 including asymptomatic cases advised for home isolation