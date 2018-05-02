Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sun, May 2nd, 2021
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    We have scored double century: Mamata

    “This is a victory of the people of Bengal.
    They spoke about double engine government, we have scored double century.
    Humanity, compassion, has won.
    Khela hoyechhe and we have won. I will distribute 50,000 footballs to the poor.
    Covid is my first priority because it is on the rise. I have to start work immediately on Covid mamnagement. We won’t have a big oath taking ceremony.
    I am thankful to the people of Bengal. I am thankful to all the central leaders who came here and campaigned for us.
    We will conquer Covid as well.
    I request the Centre to distribute free vaccines to all the citizens of the country or I will protest it.
    I have received congratulations from all quarters.
    To my TMC party workers, please do not have victory procession.
    Let’s stand with the people in the time of this pandemic.
    The BJP has practiced dirty tricks in these elections. But the people have not voted for them.
    I am wearing a anklet, my plaster has been removed, I had told the press about this a few days ago.
    Don’t worry about Nandigram, I struggled for Nandigram because I fought a movement. It’s ok. Let the Nandigram people give whatever verdict they want, I accept that. I don’t mind. We won more than 221 seats and BJP has lost the election. Whatever happens for the best. I won’t have to travel so far.” (Mamata implies the she lost from Nandigram, though news agency ANI said she won by 1200 votes.)


    Trending In Nagpur
    Covid-19: Nagpur reports 112 deaths, significant drop in cases
    Covid-19: Nagpur reports 112 deaths, significant drop in cases
    Fire broke out at Administrative Building 2
    Fire broke out at Administrative Building 2
    आज रविवारी दहा झोनमधील दहा केंद्रांवर लसीकरण
    आज रविवारी दहा झोनमधील दहा केंद्रांवर लसीकरण
    नागपुर शहर के हिंगना पुलिस स्टेशन को जानिये
    नागपुर शहर के हिंगना पुलिस स्टेशन को जानिये
    Avoid Procrastination to Get Success in Life… Dr. S S Uttarwar
    Avoid Procrastination to Get Success in Life… Dr. S S Uttarwar
    When Gurudwaras can help why can’t state govt provide quick facilities to COVID-19 patients: Bombay HC asks Maharashtra Govt
    When Gurudwaras can help why can’t state govt provide quick facilities to COVID-19 patients: Bombay HC asks Maharashtra Govt
    COVID-19: CBSE announces marking policy for cancelled class 10 board exams
    COVID-19: CBSE announces marking policy for cancelled class 10 board exams
    १८ वर्षावरील व्यक्तींच्या लसीकरणाला सुरुवात
    १८ वर्षावरील व्यक्तींच्या लसीकरणाला सुरुवात
    Silver Lining: Nagpur continues to report more recoveries than fresh positive cases, deaths still concern
    Silver Lining: Nagpur continues to report more recoveries than fresh positive cases, deaths still concern
    Nagpur: Fire safety awareness programme conducted at hospitals, CCC
    Nagpur: Fire safety awareness programme conducted at hospitals, CCC
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145