Covid-19: Nagpur reports 1031 fresh cases, 36 deaths, tally nears 80K mark

Nagpur: The Nagpur district on Thursday reported 1031 novel Corona Virus (Covid-19) positive cases. After addition of today’s fresh case the tally nears 80K mark and stands at 79,043.

In the day 36 patients succumbed to the infection, taking the death toll to 2,546. From the total deaths 1,854 deaths from the city and 444 from rural and rest 248 from out of Nagpur, an official release stated.

The district on Thursday again marked more recoveries than fresh cases of Covid-19 in a single day. 1,197 persons became free of the virus borne disease taking the cumulative number of recovered cases to 63,664 (including home isolation recoveries).

The sum of 12,833 patients are active in the city. The recovery rate after today’s recovery is 80.55%





