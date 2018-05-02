Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Thu, May 13th, 2021

    Covid-19: Nagpur recovery rate improves to 88.68%, active cases drop to 39,616

    District reports 2,224 fresh cases, 77 deaths, 5,884 recoveries

    Nagpur: The district reported 2,224 fresh novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 77 fatalities in last 24-hours. In the day, total 5,884 people successfully recovered from the virus borne disease, taking the numbers of cumulative recovered to 4,10,586.

    As per the official report, out of the total positive cases, 1,050 were from rural areas and 1,163 cases from Nagpur city alone while 11 cases were reported from out of the district. While out of total deaths, 41 were reported from Nagpur city, 11 deaths were registered from outside the district, while 25 casualties were reported from Nagpur rural.

    With the latest update, the total number of cases has surged to 4,58,604 while the number of deaths rose to 8,402.

    In the day 5,884 patients were successfully recovered from the virus borne disease taking the numbers of total recovered patients at 4,10,586. Following which recovery rate has improved to 88.68%.

    After the fresh updates, the total active cases in the city now stand at 39,616 including asymptomatic cases advised for home isolation.


    Trending In Nagpur
    Covid-19: Nagpur recovery rate improves to 88.68%, active cases drop to 39,616
    Covid-19: Nagpur recovery rate improves to 88.68%, active cases drop to 39,616
    Video: DCP Vinita S raids coaching institutions for defying Covid norms in Sadar, premises sealed, owners held
    Video: DCP Vinita S raids coaching institutions for defying Covid norms in Sadar, premises sealed, owners held
    Blue Dart forms Blue Dart Med-Express Consortium to operate experimental Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) for delivery of vaccines and emergency medical supplies
    Blue Dart forms Blue Dart Med-Express Consortium to operate experimental Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) for delivery of vaccines and emergency medical supplies
    क्रिस्टल नर्सिंग होम की शर्मनाक करतूत: पैसे जमा नहीं कराने पर वेंटिलेटर निकाला, हुई मरीज कि मौत
    क्रिस्टल नर्सिंग होम की शर्मनाक करतूत: पैसे जमा नहीं कराने पर वेंटिलेटर निकाला, हुई मरीज कि मौत
    Nagpur: Covid patient dies after hospital staff remove his ventilator support over pending dues, alleged kin
    Nagpur: Covid patient dies after hospital staff remove his ventilator support over pending dues, alleged kin
    Lockdown-like curbs extended in Maharashtra till June 1
    Lockdown-like curbs extended in Maharashtra till June 1
    Increase gap in Covishield doses : Govt panel
    Increase gap in Covishield doses : Govt panel
    कोयला श्रमिकों के वेतन समझौता का रास्ता हुआ साफ
    कोयला श्रमिकों के वेतन समझौता का रास्ता हुआ साफ
    परसिस्टेंट कंपनी ने मनपा को दिए गए 3 वेंटिलेटर
    परसिस्टेंट कंपनी ने मनपा को दिए गए 3 वेंटिलेटर
    संभावित तीसरी लहर के लिए तैयार रहें: महापौर
    संभावित तीसरी लहर के लिए तैयार रहें: महापौर
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145