Covid-19: Nagpur recovery rate improves to 88.68%, active cases drop to 39,616

District reports 2,224 fresh cases, 77 deaths, 5,884 recoveries

Nagpur: The district reported 2,224 fresh novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 77 fatalities in last 24-hours. In the day, total 5,884 people successfully recovered from the virus borne disease, taking the numbers of cumulative recovered to 4,10,586.

As per the official report, out of the total positive cases, 1,050 were from rural areas and 1,163 cases from Nagpur city alone while 11 cases were reported from out of the district. While out of total deaths, 41 were reported from Nagpur city, 11 deaths were registered from outside the district, while 25 casualties were reported from Nagpur rural.

With the latest update, the total number of cases has surged to 4,58,604 while the number of deaths rose to 8,402.

In the day 5,884 patients were successfully recovered from the virus borne disease taking the numbers of total recovered patients at 4,10,586. Following which recovery rate has improved to 88.68%.

After the fresh updates, the total active cases in the city now stand at 39,616 including asymptomatic cases advised for home isolation.



