    Published On : Thu, May 13th, 2021

    Video: DCP Vinita S raids coaching institutions for defying Covid norms in Sadar, premises sealed, owners held

    Nagpur: Zone 2 Police lead by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vinita S on Thursday, raided two coaching institutions in Sadar area for allegedly conducting classes by calling students in the institute, defying Covid norms.

    It is pertinent to mention that the State Government has ordered closing down of educational institutions including coaching classes (except online classes) in a bid to contain novel Coronavirus (Covid-19).

    According to sources, DCP Vinita S on Thursday received secret input regarding two coaching classes taking classes by calling students in the institute despite State Government’s instructions to conduct online classes. Though, the students were allowed to go home following a caution, however, the owners of the coaching faced legal action. An offence under relevant Sections of the IPC was registered against owners of the two coaching institutions.

    Following the action, cops also called the Nagpur Municipal Corporation officials, who sealed the premises. Further action is underway.


