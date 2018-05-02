Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Sat, Apr 24th, 2021

    Covid-19: Nagpur records highest-single-day spike with 7,999 cases, 82 deaths

    Nagpur: The Nagpur recorded it’s highest-single-day spike in novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) cases till Friday midnight, with 7,999 people testing positive in the district. Besides, 82 persons succumbed to the virus borne disease, sum of 6,264 people recovered from it.

    As per the official report, out of the total positive cases, 2,755 were from rural areas and 5,236 cases from Nagpur city alone while eight cases were reported from out of the district. While out of total deaths, 39 were reported from Nagpur city, eight deaths were registered from outside the district, while 35 casualties were reported from Nagpur rural.

    With the latest update, the total number of cases has surged to 3,66,417 while the number of deaths rose to 6,849.

    In the day 6,264 patients were successfully recovered from the virus borne disease taking the numbers of total recovered patients at 2,84,566 Following which recovery rate is at 77.66%.

    After the fresh updates, the total active cases in the city now stand at 75,005 including asymptomatic cases advised for home isolation


