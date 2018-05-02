Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Sat, Apr 24th, 2021

    Seven die after consuming sanitizer In Yavatmal

    Yavatmal: Seven persons, allegedly alcoholics, died in Wani tehsil of Yavatmal district on Friday after consuming sanitizer. The matter came to the fore on Saturday. Sale of liquor has been banned due to Covid-19 restrictions.

    While officer of Wani police station Vaibhav Jadhav said postmortem of three deceased was conducted, relatives of the remaining four performed the last rites without informing the authorities.

    The deceased are Ganesh Uttam Shelar (43), a resident of Jaitai Nagar, Sunil Mahadev Dhengale (36), a resident of Deshmukh Wadi, Datta Kavadu Lanjewar (47), a resident of Teli File, Nutan Devrao Patenkar (35), a resident near Rural Hospital, Santosh Mehar (35), a resident of Ekta Nagar, Vijay Bawane (35) and one Balu, both residents of Wani city.

    “We have so far registered three deaths and the details of the remaining are being collected,” said PI Jadhav.
    Foreign liquor and country liquor is being sold at Rs.500 and Rs.250 per 250ml respectively, alleged lawyer Dilip Parchake of Wani.

    According to Parchake, someone told the victims that 30ml of sanitizer can give the effect of 250ml of liquor. Taking the misinformation factually, the youths purchased 5 litres of sanitizer and had a party on Friday night. Later, they started vomiting and even complained of uneasiness after which they were admitted to the Government Rural Hospital in Wani where they succumbed one after another.


