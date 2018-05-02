Covid-19: Nagpur district continues to mark zero death, drop in fresh cases

Nagpur reports 19 fresh cases, active cases at 277

Nagpur: The restrictions imposed by administration tends to prove effective in Second Capital of the State, Nagpur district continues to report zero Covid death and significant drop in fresh Covid-19 cases.

A total 19 people tested positive on Tuesday, of which 11 patients were from the city and eight from rural areas. In the day, a total 138 people successfully recovered from the virus borne disease, taking the numbers of cumulative recovered to 4,67,725.

With the latest update, the total number of cases has surged to 4,77,027 while the number of deaths stand still at 9,025.

After the fresh updates, the total active cases in the city now stand at 277 including asymptomatic cases.