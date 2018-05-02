    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, Jun 29th, 2021

    Covid-19: Nagpur district continues to mark zero death, drop in fresh cases

    Nagpur reports 19 fresh cases, active cases at 277

    Nagpur: The restrictions imposed by administration tends to prove effective in Second Capital of the State, Nagpur district continues to report zero Covid death and significant drop in fresh Covid-19 cases.

    A total 19 people tested positive on Tuesday, of which 11 patients were from the city and eight from rural areas. In the day, a total 138 people successfully recovered from the virus borne disease, taking the numbers of cumulative recovered to 4,67,725.

    With the latest update, the total number of cases has surged to 4,77,027 while the number of deaths stand still at 9,025.

    In the day 138 patients were successfully recovered from the virus borne disease taking the numbers of total recovered patients at 4,67,725.. Following which recovery rate has improved to 98.05%.

    After the fresh updates, the total active cases in the city now stand at 277 including asymptomatic cases.

    Trending In Nagpur
    सीसी रोड फेज-2 संबंधी दस्तावेज वित्त विभाग में या फिर मंगेश गेडाम के पास
    सीसी रोड फेज-2 संबंधी दस्तावेज वित्त विभाग में या फिर मंगेश गेडाम के पास
    Covid-19: Nagpur district continues to mark zero death, drop in fresh cases
    Covid-19: Nagpur district continues to mark zero death, drop in fresh cases
    Alarming! Nagpur reports highest Black Fungus cases, deaths in Maharashtra
    Alarming! Nagpur reports highest Black Fungus cases, deaths in Maharashtra
    17-year-old launches murderous attack on two youths in Pratap Nagar
    17-year-old launches murderous attack on two youths in Pratap Nagar
    कन्हान नप के रिक्त पद भरें अन्यथा 5 जुलाई को करेंगे अनशन
    कन्हान नप के रिक्त पद भरें अन्यथा 5 जुलाई को करेंगे अनशन
    NMC keeps eye on marriage ceremonies, fines ₹50,000 for violations
    NMC keeps eye on marriage ceremonies, fines ₹50,000 for violations
    घर में चल रहा था जुआ, पुलिस का छापा, 6 गिरफ्तार
    घर में चल रहा था जुआ, पुलिस का छापा, 6 गिरफ्तार
    Nagpur Ladies Circle had an Inauguration of their ambitious project
    Nagpur Ladies Circle had an Inauguration of their ambitious project
    200 वर्षाचा इतिहास असलेला कामठी शहर
    200 वर्षाचा इतिहास असलेला कामठी शहर
    आप मध्ये शिवसेना पदाधिकरी व कार्यकर्त्यांचा मोठ्या प्रमाणात प्रवेश
    आप मध्ये शिवसेना पदाधिकरी व कार्यकर्त्यांचा मोठ्या प्रमाणात प्रवेश
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145