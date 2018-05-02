Covid-19: Nagpur death toll crosses 2K marks, recovery rate climbs to 80.86%

Nagpur: With 54 patients succumbing to novel Corona Virus (Covid-19), the death toll of Nagpur district crossed 2K mark on Sunday, besides, 1226 new infected persons.

With the latest development, the tally have rose to 63,757, while death toll moved up to 2044. Of the total deaths, 1,523 deaths took place in the city and 337 from rural and rest 184 from out of Nagpur, an official release stated.

After the fresh updates, the total active cases are 10,157 including 5083 asymptomatic cases advised for home isolation.

Sunday also marked over 1K+ recoveries as 1,610 persons got free of the virus borne disease taking the cumulative number of recovered cases to 51,556. The recovery rate in Nagpur district is at 80.86%.