Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sun, Sep 20th, 2020

    Covid-19: Nagpur death toll crosses 2K marks, recovery rate climbs to 80.86%

    Nagpur: With 54 patients succumbing to novel Corona Virus (Covid-19), the death toll of Nagpur district crossed 2K mark on Sunday, besides, 1226 new infected persons.

    With the latest development, the tally have rose to 63,757, while death toll moved up to 2044. Of the total deaths, 1,523 deaths took place in the city and 337 from rural and rest 184 from out of Nagpur, an official release stated.

    After the fresh updates, the total active cases are 10,157 including 5083 asymptomatic cases advised for home isolation.

    Sunday also marked over 1K+ recoveries as 1,610 persons got free of the virus borne disease taking the cumulative number of recovered cases to 51,556. The recovery rate in Nagpur district is at 80.86%.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Sa Re Ga Ma Webinar Series “ Journey of Struggle and story of Success
    Sa Re Ga Ma Webinar Series “ Journey of Struggle and story of Success
    Covid-19: Nagpur death toll crosses 2K marks, recovery rate climbs to 80.86%
    Covid-19: Nagpur death toll crosses 2K marks, recovery rate climbs to 80.86%
    अवैध रेती तस्कराच्या मुसक्या आवळल्या रेती चोरी प्रकरणात चार ट्रक घेतले ताब्यात
    अवैध रेती तस्कराच्या मुसक्या आवळल्या रेती चोरी प्रकरणात चार ट्रक घेतले ताब्यात
    काटोल तहसील में झमाझम जोरदार बारिश
    काटोल तहसील में झमाझम जोरदार बारिश
    आदेश के बावजुद कृषी विभाग नही कर रहे संतरा फसलों का पंचनामा
    आदेश के बावजुद कृषी विभाग नही कर रहे संतरा फसलों का पंचनामा
    Covid-19: Nagpur death toll nears 2K mark, around 50K recovered
    Covid-19: Nagpur death toll nears 2K mark, around 50K recovered
    डॉक्टरांचा सल्ला घेउनच उपचार करा
    डॉक्टरांचा सल्ला घेउनच उपचार करा
    ‘जनता कर्फ्यू’चे पालन करणाऱ्या नागपूरकरांचे महापौरांनी मानले आभार
    ‘जनता कर्फ्यू’चे पालन करणाऱ्या नागपूरकरांचे महापौरांनी मानले आभार
    प्रत्येक रुग्णालयाने कोव्हिड रुग्णालयांची तयारी ठेवा
    प्रत्येक रुग्णालयाने कोव्हिड रुग्णालयांची तयारी ठेवा
    माजी मंत्री म्हणतात, लोकांचा जीव वाचवा!
    माजी मंत्री म्हणतात, लोकांचा जीव वाचवा!
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145