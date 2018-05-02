Sa Re Ga Ma Webinar Series “ Journey of Struggle and story of Success

Sa Re Ga Ma Cultural Group Nagpur , has arranged Webinar of Suverna Mategaonkar , Renowned play back singer from Pune on topic “ Journey of her Struggle and story of Success “ Live on Zoom platform. Suverna Mategaonkar nationally renowned Play back Singer and recipient of many awards from Pune was key note speaker for webinar.

Majority of people from cultural field, Event organizers around the globe was on line for the webinar. At the beginning organizer Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar , Director of Sa Re Ga Ma Cultural Group and who is also known as Voice of Mohd Rafi in musical world of Nagpur , introduce Speaker and welcome all on line participants.

Webinar starts with the present condition of cultural field. Speaker share present status of Play back singing with gathering. She gave brief idea about societies expectations and cultural scenario as a whole.

Suverna Mategaonkar is a renowned play back singer from Nagpur now at Pune and in this field since last twenty five years. She has performed round the globe in various musical concerts. She was 2nd in order of merit in HSc exam and BA.B.ed (English Literature and music Gold medalist of Nagpur university . Shifted to Pune in 1996 . Recipient of Sudhir Fadke Award, Ram Kadam Award, Usha Atre Wagh Award, Sarthi Award. She has performed with Manna Dey in Sunahare Pal Program for five years.

She has performed with Suresh Wadkar, Hridaynath Mangeshkar, Ravindra Sathe, Arun Date, Shridhar Fadke in various occasions. Received appreciation from Lata Mangeshkar and Aasha Bhosale for her talent in singing. Has worked with musician Ashok Patki and Dr Salil Kulkarni in Sawlya Ghana and Mazech Geet Me mhanate musical albums.

She has performed as singer for Sur Tal, Nakshatrache Dene, and other Zee TV programs. Worked as a Play back singer for films Hapus, Tu tithe Me, Nati Goti, Savitri, Shaymchi Aai , Sanga mi Kashi Diste, Mala Jagayach aahe etc.

During her interaction with host Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar , she share her struggle to achieve today’s position in music world. She has received cooperation and help from majority of stalwart figures from music world.

She shares valuable tips for upcoming singers for how to stand in the field of competition. During webinar on request from audience she presents no of soulful songs sung by her in various programs. She has started her music academy at pune. She received loud applaud and once more from audience for her presentations. She sung Laag Ja gale, Suno Sajna, Ketkichya bani tithe nachla g mor., Mendicya Panawar, Asa bebhan ha wara…, Yu Hasrato ke dag….., Hum Pyar me jalne walo ko.., and many more. She received loud applaud from audience for her songs.

While explaining about worship and Blessing , She explain its significance and importance. She says that hard work , patience and faith within guru and yourself are the key parameters to achieve excellence in this field. There is no shortcut in this field. Now a days , every things are instant but singing performance cant be.

Total Devotion , practice are necessary on daily basis to excel in this field. She share her own experiences that how hard work she has done in her students phase and still doing it for betterment of excellent performance. . She appeal to participants , not to get dishearten by difficulties. Try to find opportunity in that difficulty and march ahead. She further says that singing sector can be chosen as a Career Option.

Organiser Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar , Director of Sa Re Ga Ma Cultural Group and Principal of renowned Engineering College of Nagpur, in his concluding remarks talks about the singers and events which takes place in city. There are lot many event organizers and singers in city who organize various events which took place in city. . He motivate all for quality programs.



Later on Question and answer session Suverna Mategaonkar gave answers to the questions asked by audience. ,. Mr. Yoganand Bopche, Prof. Ashish Taywade , Mrs. Nalini Chauhan , Ravi Satfale, Shantanu Uttarwar , Sanjay Gawai , Ajay Belsare, Vijay Puranik, Dr. Pradeep Jadhav, Namrta Tambe , Shivkumar awaze Sadhana ans Sanjay Upganlawar, Sonali and Rajesh Nalamwar and many more participants Asks their doubts for betterment of cultural world.

Dr. Varsha Uttarwar express her gratitude towards all on line guests and propose Vote of Thanks.