    Published On : Sat, Apr 25th, 2020
    ‘COVID-19 mortality rate in Maha is 4.4%’

    The mortality rate of COVID-19 patients is currently 4.4 per cent in Maharashtra, said the health department on Saturday.

    “Mortality rate in the State due to COVID-19 is 4.4 per cent currently. On analysing 269 deaths in the state, mortality rate among patients below 50-year-old is comparatively less,” said the health department.

    “It is 0.64 per cent in the age group 21-30 years. It rises with increasing age. It is the highest in the age group of 61-70 years at 17.78 per cent. This underpins the increased possibility of complications in patients,” added the health department.

    Dr Gautam Bhansali from the Bombay Hospital, who is also a member of the task force of BMC, said the State is witnessing a fall in the number of containment zones.

    “There were many contaminated zones in Mumbai like Worli, Koliwada, Dharavi and other zones. Now, the number of containment zone has started reducing. We have taken the possession of big stadiums also to be used as the isolation centre if needed,” added Dr Bhansali, saying the people must follow the lockdown and social distancing norms very strictly.

    The total number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra has climbed to 6,817, including 301 deaths.

    The health department said that 394 new positive cases and 18 deaths were reported in the State in the last 24 hours.

