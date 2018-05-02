State Govt again sets Sept 30 as deadline for transfers of police officers

Nagpur: The Maharashtra Government has set September 30, 2020 as the new deadline for the reshuffle of senior IPS officers in the state for financial year 2020-21. The deadline has been extended in view of Covid-19 pandemic. This is the fourth deadline this year. The transfers were to take place earlier by July 31, then by August 15 and September 5.

The State Government has already effected transfers of some IPS officers in the past 2-3 days. At least six senior IPS officers of the state were shifted into new postings as unit chiefs of Nashik, Pimpri Chinchwad and Nagpur among other commissionerates.

Earlier, the government had extended the deadline citing the Ganeshotsav, which requires large scale police supervision and deployment.