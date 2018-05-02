Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Fri, May 22nd, 2020

    Covid 19: CIROWA donates Rs.1.5 lakh to PM & CM Maharashtra relief funds.

    Nagpur- Retired Officers of State-run Coal India Ltd donated one lakh rupees to Prime Minister Relief fund and fifty thousand rupees to Chief Minister relief fund, Maharashtra, today (२१/०५/२०२०) to fight against the coronavirus pandemic, under the banner of Coal India Retired Officers Association (CIROWA).

    Retired officers of CIL have voluntarily contributed this fund which amounted to Rs 1.5 lakhs. The cheques of both the relief funds were handed over by CIROWA Office bearers to Shri. Ravindra H Thakre, IAS, Collector Nagpur.

    Despite several challenges during the ongoing pandamic period, the senior citizen Officers of the Maharatna PSU have shown a gesture of their responsibility towards Nation. The fund was collected under the stewardship of Shri. A R Komawar former Director Finance of SECL, along with him Shri. S K Jagnania, Shri. D C Gupta, Shri. Kulkarni, Shri. Sayre were prominently present on this occasion.

