    Published On : Tue, May 26th, 2020

    Covid-19 active cases now at 80 in Nagpur

    Nagpur: Three more persons placed under quarantined facilities tested positive for novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) on Tuesday. With the latest development, the cases of virus borne disease soar to 432 in the Second Capital of the State.

    Nagpur continues to shine with tremendous recovery rate as many as 344 patients have successfully treated with the disease. Though, eight person have also succumbed to the global pandemic. Till now there are only 80 active cases in Nagpur.

