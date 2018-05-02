Video: Fire breaks out at shoe shop in Mahal

Nagpur: Fire broke out at Mahal based shoe shop on Tuesday afternoon. The exact reason behind the fire could not be ascertained. Three fire tenders were pressed into the action.

Speaking with Nagpur Today, Chief Fire Officer, Rajendra Uchake said, the Fire Department received a call at around 1:45pm. As a precautionary measures, three water trucks were pressed Karl the action.

Fortunately, the fire officials managed to douse the flames after the small intervention. Though, exact reason behind the fire and material loss could not be predicted as the given time, the CFO mentioned.

Watch video here: