Covid-19: Active cases drop to 5,163, recovery rate climbs to 97.03% in

Nagpur reports 204 fresh cases, 11 deaths

Nagpur: The district reported 204 fresh novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 11 fatalities in last 24-hours. In the day, total 649 people successfully recovered from the virus borne disease, taking the numbers of cumulative recovered to 4,60,924.

As per the official report, out of the total positive cases, 84 were from rural areas and 117 cases from Nagpur city alone while three cases were reported from out of the district. While out of total deaths, four were reported from Nagpur city, three deaths were registered from outside the district, while four casualties were reported from Nagpur rural.

With the latest update, the total number of cases has surged to 4,75,012 while the number of deaths rose to 8,925.

In the day 649 patients were successfully recovered from the virus borne disease taking the numbers of total recovered patients at 4,60,924. Following which recovery rate has improved to 97.03%.

After the fresh updates, the total active cases in the city now stand at 5,163 including asymptomatic cases advised for home isolation.