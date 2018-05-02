Covaxin has 65% efficacy against Delta: BB

New Delhi: Bharat Biotech has released the results from the phase 3 clinical trials of Covaxin after evaluation of 130 confirmed cases. Covaxin’s demonstrated an overall efficacy of 77.8% against symptomatic COVID-19 and 65.2% against the Delta Plus variant. The vaccine also showed to be 93.4% effective against severe symptomatic Covid-19, the company claimed. “Efficacy analysis demonstrates Covaxin to be 93.4% effective against severe symptomatic COVID19. Efficacy data demonstrates 65.2% protection against the SARS-CoV-2, B.1.617.2 Delta variant,” Bharat Biotech said.

Covaxin️ is a whole virion-inactivated vaccine against SARS-CoV2 and was developed by Bharat Biotech in partnership with ICMR and NIV Pune.

Further, the safety results showed no cases of anaphylaxis or vaccine-related deaths were reported among those who took Covaxin. The company said that the vaccine was well tolerated with minimal adverse events after immunisation.

“No cases of anaphylaxis or vaccine-related deaths were reported. Interpretation: BBV152 was immunogenic and highly efficacious against symptomatic and asymptomatic COVID 19 variant associated disease, particularly against severe disease in adults,” it said.

Earlier, the National Institute of Health (NIH) in the United States said that Covaxin generates antibodies that effectively neutralise both Alpha and Delta variants of coronavirus. National Institute of Health further asserted that the results from two studies of blood serum from people who had received COVAXIN suggest that the vaccine generates antibodies that effectively neutralize the B.1.1.7 (Alpha) and B.1.617 (Delta) variants of SARS-CoV-2.

Notably, Covaxin comprises a disabled form of SARS-CoV-2 that cannot replicate but still stimulates the immune system to make antibodies against the virus.