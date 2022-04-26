Gadkari advises Elon Musk to manufacture in India

Advertisement

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has a message for Tesla chief Elon Musk.

Speaking at the 7th edition of the annual Raisina Dialogue, Gadkari said that Musk is welcomed in India, but he should just not sell electric vehicles here while manufacturing them in China, rather he should sell and manufacture in the country.

“He (Musk) is welcome in India, but suppose he wants to manufacture in China and sell in India, it cannot be a good proposition for India. Our request to him is to come to India and manufacture here,” Gadkari stated.

“If Elon Musk is ready to manufacture in India, we’ve all competencies and technology. Our request to him is to manufacture in India. But suppose he wants to manufacture in China and sell in India, it cannot be a good proposition.”

On Monday, billionaire Elon Musk struck a deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion, ending its run as a public company since 2013. Musk in a securities filing on April 14 had said he did not have confidence in Twitter’s management.

