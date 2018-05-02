Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Court releases attempt to murder accused on ad interim anticipatory bail

    Gavel, Court

    Representational Pic

    Nagpur – Justice Rohit Deo has grated ad interim anticipatory bail to accused Sheikh Yakub Sheikh Kasam, Sheikh Liyakat Sheikh Kasam and Alimunnisa Sheikh Yakub. They were prosecuted for offence crime No.684/2020 of the offences punishable under Sections 307, 323, 504, 506 r/w Section 34 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 4, 25 of Arms Act registered by Washim(city).

    The case of prosecution is that, The FIR shows that the informant Mohd. Nadim Abdul Rashid had lodged report that accused Sheikh Yakub is his neighbourer. Sheikh Arbaz is the son of accused Sheikh Yakub. Sheikh Arbaz was sending message to his sister. On 03.07.2020 at about 9.30 p.m. he went at their house for give understanding, but suddenly quarrel started.

    The accused Sheikh Arbaz assaulted him by sword on his head, thereby he sustained bleeding injury. The other accused Sheikh Yakub, Alimunnisa and Sheikh Liyakat had abused him in filthy language and beat him by kick, fist and blow.

    It was submitted that, it is only alleged against the applicants that, they have abused him in filthy language and beaten him with kicks and fist blows and perusal of FIR will reveal that, vague allegations have been levelled against the applicants

    Adv Mir Nagman Ali appeared for Sheikh Yakub Sheikh Kasam, Sheikh Liyakat Sheikh Kasam and Alimunnisa Sheikh Yakub.

