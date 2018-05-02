Court releases attempt to technician in M.S.E.D.C.L. on ad interim anticipatory bail in alleged molestation case

Nagpur– Justice Rohit Deo has granted ad interim anticipatory bail to Nanabhau Pralhad More. He was prosecuted by P.S.O. of P.S. Hiwarkhed vide crime no. 153/2020 for offence punishable under Sections 354, 354A, 504, 506 of IPC on 3-07-2020.

The case of prosecution is that, Durga Bhosle has lodged the report with Hiwarkhed alleging that, on 2.7.2020 at about 18.13 hours when the informant was with her son Tanaji Parmeshwar Bhosale at the shop of her son near Umbra bus stand, and while her son was doing repair work of tyre puncture, the applicant/ accused came there. At that time he has consumed alcohol and caught hold the hand of the informant. So also pulled the Saree of the informant. The informant shouted and her son immediately ran towards her. The applicant/ accused abused both of them and also threatened to kill them if the incident is reported to anyone.

It was submitted that, on 02/07/2020 the applicant Rambhau was on duty and went at Umra, Tq.Khamgaon with security Guard namely Anil Prabhu Attarkar for veriﬁcation of newly connection in respect of agricultural farm. That, there is one shop of tyre repairing, which is run by Tanaji Parmeshwar Bhosale, who is son of complainant Durga.

That, when the applicant and his associates Attarkar saw the illegal electric connection of that shop, they asked him to disconnect the said connection, however the said Tanaji Parmeshwar Bhosale told to applicant not remove his illegal connection till his father namely Parmeshwar Bhosale comes. That, applicant and his associate Shri. Attarkar proceeded to remove the illegal connection of said Tanaji Parmeshwar Bhosale and they were preparing spot Panchnama in respect of theft of electricity and illegal connection. That, at that time the father of Tanaji i.e.

Parmeshwar Laxman Bhosale and one another Mangesh Pandurang Bhosale both R/o. Umra came on the spot and abused abuses on his caste by uttering “Ka re nich Jatichya Halkat Jatichya Tu majhya dukanacha akoda kasa kay kadhla” Thereafter, Tanaji and father of Tanaji and one Mangesh had mercilessly beaten the applicant and also abused him on caste as well as obstructed him for performing his duty. Therefore the applicant has lodged a complaint against the Tanaji Bhosale, Prameshwar Bhosale and Mangesh Bhosale before police station Hiwarkhed and on his report crime no. 152/2020 punishable U/s. 353, 332, 506 r/W. 34 of I.P.C. R/w Sec. 3(1)(r), 3(1) (s) of Prevention of S.C. S. T. Act 1989.

It was submitted that, applicant was falsely implicated as he has lodged report against the son of complainant.

Adv Mir Nagman Ali appeared for Nanabhau Pralhad More.